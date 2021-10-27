AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.61. The company had a trading volume of 108,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.12. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

