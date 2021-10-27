ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Position Lifted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198,695 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in ABB were worth $662,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 166,521.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after buying an additional 731,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ABB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ABB by 9,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of ABB opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $38.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

