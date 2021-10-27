Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.84 ($29.22).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

ETR ARL opened at €27.22 ($32.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a one year high of €29.90 ($35.18). The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.08.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.