A. O. Smith (AOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AOS opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

