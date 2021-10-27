A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.00

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$40.00 and last traded at C$40.00, with a volume of 3980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.65.

The firm has a market cap of C$580.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.48.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

