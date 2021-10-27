$96.98 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to post $96.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.19 million and the lowest is $96.60 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $90.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $392.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.80 million to $393.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $429.10 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $432.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%.

AVID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

AVID traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.28. 1,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,117. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.37. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $162,415.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,437 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 235.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 167.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

