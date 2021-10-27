$900.42 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to post $900.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $877.00 million to $918.31 million. OneMain posted sales of $850.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

OMF stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.87. 107,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in OneMain during the second quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $40,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.