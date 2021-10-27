650,000 Shares in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) Bought by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter worth $7,487,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,072,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,460,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,712,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurora Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

