5,806 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ameren by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ameren by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after acquiring an additional 86,167 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

