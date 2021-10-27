5,100 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

ENB traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $42.41. 71,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,823. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

