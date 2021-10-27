50,000 Shares in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) Acquired by Antara Capital LP

Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Antara Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of Bridgetown 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 1,239.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BTNB traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,202. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

