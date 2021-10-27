$5.34 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to post $5.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.36 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $20.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.35 billion to $20.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.41. 31,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. CDW has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $203.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CDW by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CDW by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.