4,358 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,358 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 26.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.42.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.76. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

