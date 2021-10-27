43,128 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,128 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Square by 96.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in Square by 6.5% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Square by 4.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 248,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC increased its position in Square by 130.8% during the second quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded down $6.86 on Wednesday, reaching $256.53. The company had a trading volume of 80,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,095,718. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.96 and a 200-day moving average of $244.35. The company has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.05, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,140 shares of company stock valued at $76,944,662. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

