4,000,000 Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Purchased by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTPY. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,665,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTPY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,668. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

