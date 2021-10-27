3M (NYSE:MMM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.24. 2,626,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,545. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.46.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

