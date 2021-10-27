3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share.

MMM stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.31. The stock had a trading volume of 221,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,729. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

Get 3M alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.