$358.45 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will post sales of $358.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.49 million to $359.40 million. SLM reported sales of $366.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,193. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. SLM has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.