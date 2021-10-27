334,198 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 334,198 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,642,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.16% of Sunrun as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sunrun by 48.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 42.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $34,895.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,162. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.