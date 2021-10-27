3,100 Shares in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Purchased by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 62.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $4,499,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $206,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $908,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,452. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

