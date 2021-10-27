2local Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (2LC)

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. One 2local coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 2local has a total market cap of $883,219.16 and approximately $144,595.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 2local has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00070098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00095663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,799.34 or 0.99971756 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.74 or 0.06747735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

About 2local

2local’s total supply is 14,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,762,511,408 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

