2,975 Shares in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,975 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,642.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.64. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $146.34.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $1,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

