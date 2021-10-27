29,614 Shares in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 76,816 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Tenneco by 118.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 209,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 113,624 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tenneco by 90.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after buying an additional 306,904 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 563,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

TEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.55.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

