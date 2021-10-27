$282.52 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to announce $282.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.04 million to $292.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $204.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 20,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $750,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,566 shares of company stock worth $1,200,251 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,870,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Enova International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.80. 488,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,530. Enova International has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

