2,500,000 Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Purchased by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,413,000. Gores Guggenheim makes up approximately 0.9% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.50% of Gores Guggenheim as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GGPI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 36,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,869. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

