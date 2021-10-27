2,440,756 Shares in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,440,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.23% of Ocugen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,299 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,182,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,004 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $79,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,721 shares of company stock worth $4,010,294. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

OCGN opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

