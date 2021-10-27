23,463 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.77. 160,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,831. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

