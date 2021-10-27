$22.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report sales of $22.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.38 billion and the highest is $24.70 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $12.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $81.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.37 billion to $85.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $68.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.90 billion to $86.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $244.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

