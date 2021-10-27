2,077 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 24.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,500,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $818.29.

CHTR traded down $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $724.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,745. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $764.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.83. The company has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.