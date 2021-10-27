1,529 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Northrop Grumman comprises about 0.2% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.10.

NYSE:NOC traded down $8.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $388.55. 24,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

