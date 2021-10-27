1,457,385 Shares in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Purchased by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,457,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.03% of MSD Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSDA. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $985,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSDA opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

