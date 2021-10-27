13,100 Shares in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Standex International by 2,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Standex International by 6,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $108.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

