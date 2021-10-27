$102.64 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post $102.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.34 million and the lowest is $99.06 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $82.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $398.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.29 million to $403.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $448.18 million, with estimates ranging from $440.71 million to $458.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

CHUY traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. 87,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,236. The firm has a market cap of $592.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,237,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,528,000 after buying an additional 43,823 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $25,883,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 15.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

