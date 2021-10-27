$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion.

TS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tenaris by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,271 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tenaris by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 720,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 216,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 970,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. 40,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,872. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

