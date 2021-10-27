$1.62 EPS Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Ameren reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE AEE traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.50. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in Ameren by 4.5% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ameren by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

