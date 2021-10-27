-$1.09 EPS Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will announce earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the lowest is ($1.29). Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($3.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $104,250. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,945,000 after buying an additional 46,661 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after buying an additional 782,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after acquiring an additional 268,537 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.15. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.