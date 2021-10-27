-$1.09 EPS Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will announce earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the lowest is ($1.29). Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($3.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $104,250. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,945,000 after buying an additional 46,661 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after buying an additional 782,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after acquiring an additional 268,537 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.15. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.