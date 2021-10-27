$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACW stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.72. 33,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,350. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.