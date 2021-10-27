$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will report sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $919.20 million to $1.21 billion. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $496.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.76 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $97,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $804,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

CG traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

