$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $46,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,973 shares of company stock worth $142,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOSL opened at $32.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $865.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

