$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $8.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Oshkosh by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.37. 34,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,068. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

