$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Paychex posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,117,634 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.50. The company had a trading volume of 89,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,375. Paychex has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average is $107.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

