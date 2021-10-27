$0.77 EPS Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNMD. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in CONMED by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CONMED by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CONMED by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $143.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.12. CONMED has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $147.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

