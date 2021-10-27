$0.60 EPS Expected for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.62. CNO Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNO Financial Group.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,069,000 after acquiring an additional 81,459 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,687,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,716,000 after acquiring an additional 81,643 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,803,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 9,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.