$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Umpqua reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

UMPQ stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,813. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Umpqua by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 285,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Umpqua by 9.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Umpqua by 13,749.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 84.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

