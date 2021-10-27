-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.39). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canoo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 138.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canoo by 53.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 705,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Canoo by 1,849.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GOEV stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,811. Canoo has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

