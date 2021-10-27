$0.40 EPS Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. Envista posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. Envista has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,688 shares of company stock worth $631,333 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Envista by 2,886.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 4,206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

