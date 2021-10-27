$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Brown & Brown posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 195.6% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.