$0.34 EPS Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

Shares of BRX opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,300. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

