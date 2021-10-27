$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,591. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

