-$0.25 EPS Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). Benefitfocus posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.71. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.